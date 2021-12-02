Chief Imams gather against LGBTQI+

Signals picked from within the corridors of the Chief Imams in the Ashanti Region indicate that the Muslim leaders are planning a massive nationwide demonstration.

A source close to an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Kumasi Central Mosque confirmed this.

The said meeting which attracted almost all the chief lmams from the various communities within the Ashanti Region discussed among others, ways to discourage the legislation of LGBTQ+ and its activities in society.

LGBTQ+ has been described as a dangerous foreign lifestyle that will destroy procreational laws and the moral fibre of the African society.

Contributing to the debate, the Chief lmam for Achiase in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region, Imam Ahmed Adams Antwi observed that the promoters of the LGBTQ + wanted to take advantage of the supports they give to the country to destroy the African values.

"The trick is that if by mistake we disagree to embrace the gay concept, then they would stop channel any assistance with the anticipation to punish the country," he hinted.

Imam Antwi went on that since creation, Allah has been the source of human existence, but not an ordinary earthly element and therefore it is better Ghanaians should rise up against this foreign cultural practice.

"If those behind the gay refuse to hear our word, the whole chief Imams in the country would have no alternative than to organize and embark on continuous nationwide demonstrations until our message is well understood and given it the necessary prominence it deserves," he stated.

Supported by another Chief lmam who also described the gay practice as 'haram'' and unquranic, he said chief lmams in the country would continue to crusade against it.

Amidst applause, the meeting ended with a call on state authorities to pass the anti-gay bill to deal with any person caught engaging or promoting homosexuality in the country.