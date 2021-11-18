ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

West Gonja: Take Yellow Fever vaccines seriously – MCE urge residents

Health West Gonja: Take Yellow Fever vaccines seriously – MCE urge residents
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Gonja Municipal Assembly, Mr Karim Musah Kusubari, has urged residents in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region to take part in the ongoing mass vaccination exercise for Yellow Fever.

According to him, the residents need to take vaccination exercise seriously as the death toll is fast-rising.

Twenty-two people have, so far, been reported to have died from the disease in three districts, including West Gonja Municipal, North Gonja District, and the Bole District since the outbreak.

Mr Kusubari, in an interview with Class91.3FM after visiting some patients admitted to the West Gonja Catholic Hospital, said the situation is becoming very serious, as many people, including children, are dying.

He emphasised the need for everyone within the region, especially the affected districts, to get vaccinated as that is the only way to curb the situation.

The Administrator of the West Gonja Municipal Hospital, Mr Frank Ameyaw Kusah, for his part, appealed for more logistics for the hospital to deal with the rising cases.

Already, more than 43,000 persons have been vaccinated across the affected districts, according to the Ghana Health Service.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Covid-19: Workers who clear, dispose of faecal waste enduring horrendous conditions — WaterAid
17.11.2021 | Health
Post contraceptive pills should not be taken more than twice a year — Pharmacist
17.11.2021 | Health
NHIS now covers four childhood cancers
17.11.2021 | Health
Yellow fever death toll rise to 25 in Savannah and Upper West Regions
17.11.2021 | Health
Go for counseling before using Family Planning methods — Director
16.11.2021 | Health
NHIA waives waiting periods for card renewals and registration
16.11.2021 | Health
NHIA adds family planning to NHIS benefit package 
17.11.2021 | Health
Childhood cancers included in NHIS benefit package
17.11.2021 | Health
Tempane: DCE hands over 20 acres of land for construction of agenda 111 district hospital
17.11.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line