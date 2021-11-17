Ghanaian allegedly tabbed to death in South Africa over Ghana vs Bafana Bafana penalty brouhaha

This portal is reliably informed that a Ghanaian by name Yaw Owusu has met his untimely death in Mzuluku, South Africa after a heated argument with some indigenes over the penalty awarded to Ghana during the World Cup qualifying match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Confirming the news to Fox FM, a South Africa-based Ghanaian, who identified himself as Owuraku said, “Yaw Owusu, a 39year-old-man who works at a saloon had a few arguments with his apprentice before the game on Sunday. The argument resurfaced on Monday morning after the controversy on the penalty and has been stabbed to death. We are now trying to find his family members in Ghana.

"The tension on Ghanaians here is very high. The South Africans have threatened to deal with Ghanaians here after their petition to FIFA. We are pleading with authorities to come to our aid.”

South Africa needed a draw to reach the third and final round of African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, but Ghana won with the penalty.

The SAFA has raised concerns over the legitimacy of the decision and the display of the officiating team from Senegal, headed up by referee Maguette Ndiaye.

The penalty was awarded after Ghana's Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey went down following what appeared minimal contact from defender Rushine de Reuck, who was booked for his challenge.

But it is now clear that the penalty was awarded after Amartey went down following the heavy pulling down from defender de Reuck.

FIFA has opened an investigation after the South Africa Football Federation (SAFA) lodged a complaint against the referee of the match.