04.11.2021 Social News

NUGS sends 50-member delegation to Dubai for World Majlis Conference

By Manuel Koranteng
The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has sent a 50-member delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the World Majlis Conference at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The Ghanaian delegation also includes NUGS’ Secretary for Women’s Development, Ohemaa Bediako.

The initiative, which is being led by NUGS’ Secretary for International Relations, Pius Theophilus Baidoo, is expected to provide an opportunity for the participants to join their global friends to discuss their prospects and chances in harnessing a better future.

They will also be joining the Golden Jubilee Celebration, Columbia Workshop, Business Matchmaking, and the Workshop Ireland Relevant Masterclass to talk about how the power of conversations can be utilised to forge collaborations.

The World Majlis has been described by many as one of the vibrant forums where diverse opinions are shared on important topics by bringing together globally recognized thought leaders who are invited for their contributions to a selected theme and their perspectives on topics chosen.

The World Expo 2020 started in October 2021 and is expected to end on March 31, 2022. It was initially scheduled to take place between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being postponed, organizers kept the name Expo 2020 for marketing and branding purposes.

Meanwhile, the Union is set to hold an alumni homecoming and fundraising at the Accra Technical University on Thursday, November 4.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be the Special Guest of Honour.

