Gov’t direct NABCO trainees to go on mandatory two weeks break

The government through the National Standards Authority has asked that all trainees of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) proceed on a two-week break.

The government in a bid to provide jobs to close the vast unemployment gap in the country introduced NABCO three years ago.

With the programme coming to an end this month, government has asked that all trainees go on leave as part of an exit plan.

“As part of the exit plan of the NABC0 program which ends this month, we write to inform all NABCO trainees to proceed on two weeks mandatory leave effective Monday, 2021-11.01 to 2021-11-15,” a government letter to the trainees has said.

It adds, “The mandatory leave has become necessary for Management in consultation with the National NABCO secretariat to plan and strategize on retaining trainees for the services of the Authority.”

All trainees are to note that any feedback that may arise earlier than the said date shall be communicated accordingly.

Read the full letter below: