ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.10.2021 Social News

Gov’t direct NABCO trainees to go on mandatory two weeks break

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Gov’t direct NABCO trainees to go on mandatory two weeks break
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The government through the National Standards Authority has asked that all trainees of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) proceed on a two-week break.

The government in a bid to provide jobs to close the vast unemployment gap in the country introduced NABCO three years ago.

With the programme coming to an end this month, government has asked that all trainees go on leave as part of an exit plan.

“As part of the exit plan of the NABC0 program which ends this month, we write to inform all NABCO trainees to proceed on two weeks mandatory leave effective Monday, 2021-11.01 to 2021-11-15,” a government letter to the trainees has said.

It adds, “The mandatory leave has become necessary for Management in consultation with the National NABCO secretariat to plan and strategize on retaining trainees for the services of the Authority.”

All trainees are to note that any feedback that may arise earlier than the said date shall be communicated accordingly.

Read the full letter below:

1030202140335-txobsfer5l-94ad6d28-e48b-46a4-955a-e4148d1de8c9

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
West Hills Mall’s Manager, another arrested for allegedly blocking entrance of China Mall
30.10.2021 | Social News
Gas explosion at Premier Towers kills one; another in bad condition
30.10.2021 | Social News
Avenor Traditional Council suspends 'Avenor Tutudoza' 2021 over Covid-19
30.10.2021 | Social News
499 aggrieved law students happy with Parliament for ordering GLC to admit them
30.10.2021 | Social News
Health Services Workers’ Union suspends strike after emergency council meeting
30.10.2021 | Social News
Gas explosion at Ministries’ Zenith Bank kills one; another in bad condition
30.10.2021 | Social News
Ex-SSNIT boss, others trial take shape
30.10.2021 | Social News
Someone is behind Dampare's attempt to silence prophetic work but whether they like it or not we'll prophesy — Nigel Gaisie
30.10.2021 | Social News
Parliament’s resolution to GLC, Ghana Law School not binding – CDD
30.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line