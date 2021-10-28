ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.10.2021 Poem

A Poem On Anti-LGBT Bill

By Christian Foli
A Poem On Anti-LGBT Bill
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The nation stands in awe
In patient wait for a law
A fierce battle line has been drawn
To which end a new hope shall spawn
One side shouts for rights
The other says no rights
Do what pleases one side,
And the other tears you with might

The nation stands in awe
In patient wait for a law
To say yes to the cry for rights
Or give way to moral rites
Here is the whole fight in short
Boiling hot in parliament’s pot:
A man with his husband down the aisle
A woman and her wife holding a marriage file
Something the West says is fine
But our society sees a crime
 

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Poem
ModernGhana Links
The sacrificial lamb
28.10.2021 | Poem
For Life Is For Life
21.10.2021 | Poem
A failed imagination!
07.10.2021 | Poem
Mother of Mockery
28.09.2021 | Poem
Tame Me
05.09.2021 | Poem
The Writer’s Creed
31.08.2021 | Poem
Church of Night
21.08.2021 | Poem
Laugh out loud
18.08.2021 | Poem
Not A Believer
02.08.2021 | Poem
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line