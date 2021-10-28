A Poem On Anti-LGBT Bill

The nation stands in awe

In patient wait for a law

A fierce battle line has been drawn

To which end a new hope shall spawn

One side shouts for rights

The other says no rights

Do what pleases one side,

And the other tears you with might



The nation stands in awe

In patient wait for a law

To say yes to the cry for rights

Or give way to moral rites

Here is the whole fight in short

Boiling hot in parliament’s pot:

A man with his husband down the aisle

A woman and her wife holding a marriage file

Something the West says is fine

But our society sees a crime

