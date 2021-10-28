The nation stands in awe
In patient wait for a law
A fierce battle line has been drawn
To which end a new hope shall spawn
One side shouts for rights
The other says no rights
Do what pleases one side,
And the other tears you with might
The nation stands in awe
In patient wait for a law
To say yes to the cry for rights
Or give way to moral rites
Here is the whole fight in short
Boiling hot in parliament’s pot:
A man with his husband down the aisle
A woman and her wife holding a marriage file
Something the West says is fine
But our society sees a crime
A Poem On Anti-LGBT Bill
