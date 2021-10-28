ModernGhana logo
28.10.2021 Social News

Husband of missing Lands Commission staff referred for psychiatric examination

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, the husband of missing Rhodaline Amoah-Darko has been referred for psychiatric examination, the Ghana Police Service has announced.

According to the police, the move has become necessary due to some incoherent statements from him on the disappearance of her wife.

“As part of investigations into the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region, the Police on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, secured a court order to refer the husband of Rhodaline, Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, for psychiatric examination due to some incoherent statements from him on the matter,” a part of a statement from the Police has disclosed.

While the police continue with their investigations into the matter, it has stressed that there's no evidence linking Dr. Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

The Police say in due time, it will release any information that comes to light to the public.

In the meantime, persons creating and circulating unconfirmed reports on the case are urged to desist from the practice since their actions can impede Police investigations.

“As we continue to work tirelessly on this matter, we entreat anyone with information concerning this case or any other case under investigation to contact the Police on emergency numbers 18555 and 191,” the police statement concludes.

