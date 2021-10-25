ModernGhana logo
25.10.2021

Parliament set to work on anti LGBTQI+, rent bill, 54 others bills

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 8th Parliament is set to commence work on the pending controversial bill; Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill also known as anti-LGBTQI+ and 55 others from tomorrow October 26 when the House reconvenes.

The bills are expected to be presented before the House for the 9 weeks Parliament will be meeting before the House will go for recess in December, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliamentary Service on October 25, 2021, the House is set to work on Bills and papers when it commences sitting at 10am Tuesday.

“A total of 56 bills are expected to be presented before the house. These include Affirmative Action Bill 2021, Interstate Succession Bill 2021, Rent Bill 2021, Aged Person Bill 2021, Small Scale Mining Bill 2021.

The statement further clarified that three other bills which are currently at the Committee level, Office of the Special Prosecutor (Amendment), Criminal Offences Act (Amendment) and the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bills which are with the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Meanwhile, the meeting will end with nine lessons and carols in December as all Members are alerted not to miss the meetings which will be strictly under COVID-19 protocols.

