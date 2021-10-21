ModernGhana logo
Shatta Wale, others to appear in court today for causing fear and panic

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, is expected to appear in court later today, Thursday, October 21.

He faces charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic that could see him being cautioned fined or jailed for three years if found guilty.

The musician has already spent two nights in police custody after his arrest on Tuesday after the police announced that they were looking for him over his involvement in the spread of false information that he had been shot at East Legon in Accra.

Prior to his arrest, two of his management team members; Eric Venator and Kojo Owusu Koranteng had been arrested and detained.

The two will also make an appearance in court.

Prior to Shatta Wale’s arrest on Tuesday, he apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank in a Facebook post.

He made reference to a prophecy that was made by Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah also known as ‘Jesus Ahoufe’ of New Life Kingdom Chapel is also in police custody will be rearraigned today Thursday, after a court denied him bail on his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah is also facing a charge of causing fear and panic.

