20.10.2021 General News

Ghana Triathlon Federation congratulates Seth Panwum as newly appointed NSA Board Chairman

By Nicholas Akussah
The Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF) led by its president, Mr Bawa Fuseini has congratulated Mr Seth Panwum on his appointment as the new Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority.

Mr. Seth Panwum was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The experience sports administrator was a former General Manager of Wa All Stars football club.

He is also a member of the Ghana Beach Soccer management Committee.

He has previously served as a board member of the National Sports Authority.

The Ghana Triathlon Federation in a statement and sighted by this portal strongly expressed its confidence in the appointment of the sports administrator.

"The GTF has complete confidence in Mr. Seth Panwum's ability to lead the NSA to greater heights and improve the authority's lot," the statement read.

The GTF also congratulated members and the entire team wishing them success on their appointments.

"The Ghana Triathlon Federation would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Seth Panwum, Chairman of the National Sports Authority board and the entire board on their appointments. The GTF wishes the chairman and board of directors a fruitful and successful term in office," the statement added.

Mr. Seth Panwum as chairman of the NSA Board will lead a team of 15 members after being sworn in last weekend.

TOP STORIES

