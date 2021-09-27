Get vaccinated; It's the best way to fight Covid-19 – Kufuor urges Ghanaians

A former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has admoninshed Ghanaians to get vaccinated to help the government in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to him, the vaccineination is the best way to fight the Covid-19 and it is important that every Ghanaian avails himself or herself to take the jab.

“Vaccines are the best way to finish the fight against COVID-19, you should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” John Agyekum Kufuor said in a post on his Twitter page on Sunday.

Ghana on Sunday received 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the German government to help in the ongoing vaccination.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has revealed that the country is expecting more vaccines to boost the vaccination exercise.

“We are expecting 145,000 of AstraZeneca, COVAX is also going to send another 302,000 of AstraZeneca. Remember COVAX was supposed to send us 6.4 million doses and so far, we have received just a little over two million. So the rest will continue coming,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.