ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.09.2021 Headlines

Get vaccinated; It's the best way to fight Covid-19 – Kufuor urges Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor

A former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has admoninshed Ghanaians to get vaccinated to help the government in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to him, the vaccineination is the best way to fight the Covid-19 and it is important that every Ghanaian avails himself or herself to take the jab.

“Vaccines are the best way to finish the fight against COVID-19, you should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” John Agyekum Kufuor said in a post on his Twitter page on Sunday.

Ghana on Sunday received 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the German government to help in the ongoing vaccination.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has revealed that the country is expecting more vaccines to boost the vaccination exercise.

“We are expecting 145,000 of AstraZeneca, COVAX is also going to send another 302,000 of AstraZeneca. Remember COVAX was supposed to send us 6.4 million doses and so far, we have received just a little over two million. So the rest will continue coming,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
W/R: Takoradi woman pleads ‘not guilty’ to charges in Court; granted GHS50,000 bail
27.09.2021 | Headlines
Police to arraign Takoradi woman before court today after confessing to faking pregnancy, kidnapping
27.09.2021 | Headlines
Aggrieved midwives, rotational nurses to embark on strike from October 1 over unpaid allowances
27.09.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Adiembra residents save 17-year-old student from kidnappers at Sekondi
27.09.2021 | Headlines
We may drag fake Takoradi pregnant woman to court — ACP Kwesi Ofori
27.09.2021 | Headlines
Mahama signs Ama Benyiwa Doe’s book of condolence
27.09.2021 | Headlines
Ghana gets 1.5m AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Germany
26.09.2021 | Headlines
Fake Takoradi pregnant woman confessed before mother, husband – ACP Kwesi Ofori
26.09.2021 | Headlines
Youth destroy Police, NEDCo property in Tamale
26.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line