[VIDEO] NPP Chairman escape beatings over President's MCE nominee for Sefwi Wiawso

The Sefwi Wiawso Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr Kwarteng has been hooted at a town called Bosomoiso which is the stronghold of the party in the constituency.

The development is a result of the President's choice of MCE for Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Louis Kwabena Agyepong.

The angry youth said the Chairman and other executives failed to stand their ground for their preferred choice who they said have sacrificed enough for the party.

This nearly resulted in a fracas between the youths and the Chairman who has to be whisked away to escape beatings from the angry youth.

Some were heard chanting “we should beat him."

The NDC Regional Communication Officer Sam Jerome is calling for calm in the Constituency and the Western North at large.

Video below: