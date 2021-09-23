ModernGhana logo
Five killed in car crash at Agona-Nkwanta 

Five persons including a driver and his mate have died in a fatal accident at Ankyernyin near Axim on the Agona Nkwanta – Elubo highway in the Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region.

The two of the deceased have been identified as; Akua Attah and Hannah, all from Axim (Apewosika).

The names of the driver and his mate, both natives of Nzema Ainyinase in the Ellembele District involved in the fatal crash on Thursday dawn are yet to be known.

According to reports, a KIA truck with registration number WT 591-20 loaded with goods with five persons on board heading towards Axim collided with a faulty Articulator truck with a foreign number plate AF 9761 and Z6640 parked on the Ankyernyin stretch of the highway.

The Police visited the scene and conveyed the driver and mate of the Articulator truck, who are in critical condition, to the Axim Government Hospital for medical attention.

The bodies have also been deposited at the facility morgue pending an autopsy, whilst Police investigations are ongoing.

---DGN online

