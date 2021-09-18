ModernGhana logo
Human error major contributor to road crashes – Road Analyst

Human errors have been seen as a major contributor to road crashes in the country, Mr Tonny Dickson Afriford, a Road Crash and Injury Prevention Analyst has said.

He was speaking at the Ghana News Agency-Tema regional office and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) accident prevention platform, which aimed at using national road authority and other stakeholders to reach their people with road safety messages.

Mr Afriford outlined human errors or behavours on the road which cause accidents as poor driver judgment, speeding beyond the regulated limited, state of the vehicle as well as road construction defects, lack of enforcement, and lack of understanding of the safety rules.

He explained that to ensure that roads are constructed in accordance with safety requirements, currently, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) was undertaking and supervising to enforce international best practices in the road construction industry.

Mr Afriford cited the construction of the Pokuase Interchange, which the NRSA officials made several suggestions to the contractor leading to the construction of a footbridge, a bus stop as well as other strategic locations.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency urged stakeholder institutions to play their respective roles effectively to end the carnage on the roads.

GNA

