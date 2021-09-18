ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.09.2021 Crime & Punishment

Fourth suspect in murder of Oppong Memorial SHS student grabbed at Bekwai

Fourth suspect in murder of Oppong Memorial SHS student grabbed at Bekwai
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Police at Bekwai have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a final year student of the Oppong Memorial Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, 17-year-old, Ramsey Okyere, who is a first-year student of the Jacobu Senior High School was arrested on Thursday by Police at Kokofu.

The deceased, 19-year-old Richard Kofi Appiah, died after he was allegedly stabbed during a scuffle.

Police say they are yet to conduct an autopsy before releasing the body to his family for burial.

Already, three teenagers are in court in connection with the incident.

The three were remanded into Juvenile Cells when they appeared in court.

The suspects are expected to reappear on October 1, 2021.

His Lordship, Joseph Akuko, who presided over the court asked the police to expedite investigations into the matter.

---citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Nungua JHS student who led group to beat teacher fined GH¢ 1,800
17.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Police arrest taxi thief at Achimota
17.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Technician jailed 15 months in absentia over recruitment scam
17.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Anloga: Fisherman grabbed after stabbing 71-year-old man to death at Atito
17.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
NIB banker arrested for alleged defiliment
17.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Labourer remanded for robbery with toy gun and cutlass
16.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Tailor jailed 10 years over land fraud
16.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Unemployed jailed 10 years for Marijuana
16.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Mafi Aflokope killer suspects remanded again
16.09.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line