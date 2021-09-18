Fourth suspect in murder of Oppong Memorial SHS student grabbed at Bekwai

Police at Bekwai have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a final year student of the Oppong Memorial Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, 17-year-old, Ramsey Okyere, who is a first-year student of the Jacobu Senior High School was arrested on Thursday by Police at Kokofu.

The deceased, 19-year-old Richard Kofi Appiah, died after he was allegedly stabbed during a scuffle.

Police say they are yet to conduct an autopsy before releasing the body to his family for burial.

Already, three teenagers are in court in connection with the incident.

The three were remanded into Juvenile Cells when they appeared in court.

The suspects are expected to reappear on October 1, 2021.

His Lordship, Joseph Akuko, who presided over the court asked the police to expedite investigations into the matter.

