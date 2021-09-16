APGF urge African leaders to overcome inferior complex, adhere to rich endogenous democracy

The Africa Participatory Governance Forum (APGF) has called on leaders in Africa and Africans in a whole to make the conscious efforts to overcome any form of inferior complex and rather aim to embrace the continent’s rich endogenous democracy.

Although APGF admits democracy on the continent has grown over the years, it says more needs to be done.

In a press release on the International Day of Democracy on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the Africa Participatory Governance Forum stresses that in the midst of unrest and coup d’état in some of the African countries, the time to act is now.

“Today, as we bear witness to the manipulations of the constitutions by some African political leaders and elites to accommodate their interests; we are also witnesses of the upsurge of peoples’ resistances in various forms i.e., civil strife, uprisings, coup d’etat etc.

“It is time for we, Africans, to overcome our inferiority complex by stopping to apply exclusively the European styles of democracy. We must, rather, adhere to our rich endogenous democratic experiences based on our socio-cultural and political realities, while taking into considerations aspects of other systems relevant to our progress. Let us develop endogenous systems of governance in Africa,” a press release from APGF signed has said.

