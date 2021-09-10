MTN Staff inspire Konkoma DA Primary pupils on World Literacy Day

Pupils of the Konkoma DA Primary school in the Bosomtwi District of the Ashanti Region were inspired on Friday morning when the staff of MTN joined them in a reading exercise.

The ecstatic staff joined the pupils arranged in groups and taught them the right punctuation of words.

They also guided the pupils to have a hands-on experience on simple science kits designed to inspire their interest in the study of science in school.

Observing the day with the pupils, in the presence of chiefs and elders, as well as some opinion leaders of the Konkoma Village was MTN’s way of celebrating this year's World Literacy Day.

Head of Technical Services, MTN NBD, Charles Osei Akoto addressing the chiefs, elders, staff and pupils thanked them for the opportunity to learn with them on World Literacy Day.

He said the MTN takes the celebration of World Literacy Day serious since the company invests heavily in education.

According to Mr. Osei Akoto, education helps build the young ones to be useful citizens to their communities and the country in general.

He urges the chiefs and people as well as the pupils to take interest in reading books they find in school and at home, adding constant reading improves vocabulary and tenses.

Nana Oduro Agyei Panin II, Regent of Konkoma speaking through his Krontihene said he was happy MTN has at all times shown to be partners in development.

He disclosed MTN always partnered the town in its development drive recounting how they have continuously extended its exciting activities during Easter.

On her part, Madam Joan Yeboah Osafo, Headteacher for Konkoma DA Primary thanked MTN for inspiring the children to cultivate the habit of reading.

She noted that the 3-hour exercise had rekindled some passion in the pupils and was hopeful with MTN donating books as well as basic science practical kits to the school will scale up reading and love for the study of science in the school.

She took the opportunity to appeal to MTN to come to their aid in renovating the Konkoma DA primary school which is in a bad state.