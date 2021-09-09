There is still shortage of field epidemiologists in Ghana — GFELTP

The Ghana Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Program (GFELTP) has reiterated its commitment to building capacity for field epidemiology in Ghana and West Africa in general.

It says Ghana still stands short of the recommended minimum of one field epidemiologist per 200,000 population, with some districts still lacking trained field epidemiologists.

The GFELTP therefore calls on decision-makers, corporate Ghana and well-meaning Ghanaians to support the efforts of building field epidemiology capacity in Ghana.

The GFELTP made the call on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 during the First Annual World Field Epidemiology Day celebration in Ghana.

In a statement signed by the Director of GFELTP, Prof. Ernest Kenu to mark the day, it said recognizing the importance of field epidemiologists, his outfit has over the years partnered with various ministries and development partners in developing field epidemiology workforce capacity at all levels of the human, animal and environmental health sectors.

While this has yielded tremendous benefits, it said, especially during the country’s fight against the ongoing COVID-19, it reminded Ghanaians of the need to train more field epidemiologists.

The full statement has been published below:

1ST ANNUAL WORLD FIELD EPIDEMIOLOGY DAY CELEBRATION

The Ghana Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (GFELTP) joins governments, private sector, communities and other key stakeholders across the globe to celebrate the 1st Annual World Field Epidemiology Day on September 7, 2021.

In celebrating this day, the GFELTP celebrates the tireless effort of field epidemiologists worldwide, appreciates the lifesaving work they do and the vital role Field Epidemiology Training Programmes play in ensuring global health security. We particularly applaud field epidemiologists’ contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We also commend the Government of Ghana, ministries and agencies, development partners, NGOs and the private sector for their contribution in providing the enabling environment for development of field epidemiology practice in Ghana.

The role of field epidemiologists has justifiably received immense attention during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is worth mentioning that field epidemiologists have been at the forefront in responding to major public health emergencies prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have played key roles in fighting many epidemics and delivering key public health services to improve health security.

Recognizing the importance of field epidemiologists, the GFELTP has over the years partnered with various ministries and development partners in developing field epidemiology workforce capacity at all levels of the human, animal and environmental health sectors. While this has yielded tremendous benefits, especially during the country’s fight against the ongoing COVID -19, we would like to remind ourselves that, as a nation, we are still short of the recommended minimum of one field epidemiologist per 200,000 population, with some districts still lacking trained field epidemiologists.

The GFELTP reiterates its commitment to building capacity for field epidemiology in Ghana and anglophone West Africa. We join field epidemiologists and all Ghanaians to call on decision-makers, corporate Ghana and well-meaning Ghanaians to support the efforts of building field epidemiology capacity in Ghana.

While advocating increased investment in field epidemiology training, research, and professionals, The GFELTP ceases the opportunity to congratulate the Government of Ghana and all stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19.

We would also like to call on the public to do the following:

• Continue to observe the recommended preventive measures of hand hygiene, wearing of face mask and physical distancing

• Make themselves available for the COVID-19 vaccines now

We also would like to renew calls on the key players to:

• Prioritize community engagement as a measure for increasing acceptability

• Adopt new approaches to case identification and isolation

END

Prof. Ernest Kenu