Work on Koforidua-Asesewa-Abuorso road begins

Construction work has begun on the deplorable Koforidua through Nkurakan, Oterkporlu, Asesewa to Abuorso road.

The 62 kilometer road would receive bituminous surfacing, construction of bridges, culverts and drains and is expected to be completed in two and half years.

The project, linking four Municipals and districts namely New Juaben South and Yilo Krobo Municipalities and Upper Manya Krobo and Fanteakwa North Districts is being executed by Marripoma Company Limited under the supervision of the Ghana Highways Authority.

Currently, clearing of the shoulders of the road, pegging and reshaping is ongoing.

In an interview, the District Chief Executive for Upper Manya Krobo, Felix Nartey Odjao said handing over acres of land for the construction site has been done at Brepaw Kpeti, a farming community where resident accommodation and other basic social amenities for the construction staff are currently ongoing.

He said the contractor has also been introduced to the chiefs and people of all the beneficiary communities for support during the construction period.

The DCE was deeply grateful to the President for listening to the plight of the people to have the road fixed.

Mr. Odjao said the people are predominantly farmers and have gone through a lot of difficulties in carting their farm produce to the market centers for sale due to the poor road network. As a result of this, many farm produce are left rotten in the farms. The only few cars that ply the roads also add salt to injury of the poor farmers by charging them exorbitant fares.

The DCE was optimistic that the construction of the road would boost the economic worth of the area and the nation at large, strongly bounce back the vibrant nature of the famous Asesewa and Bisa Markets and help attract investors and tourists to the area.

Mr. Odjao said the project, when completed would help minimize motor accidents on the road and bring relief to the users especially, drivers who normally complain of their broken down vehicles due to the bad road. He however cautioned drivers to be careful and avoid speeding since construction work is ongoing and after completion to save lives.