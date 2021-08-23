Offinso North: Government to focus on TVET to address unemployment — MP

Government is committed to channeling more resources to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a means of addressing the growing unemployment rate among the youth in the country.

The move is part of the government’s support to the youth to be empowered to contribute towards the development of the nation’s economy.

The Member of Parliament for Offinso North Constituency and the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Collins Ntim has said.

He noted that it was time to pay attention to entrepreneurship as a country grappling with unemployment among the youth.

He was interacting with the Steering committee and stakeholders including chiefs to seek their views and also see how best the committee can help establish the proposed Community Development Vocational and Technical Training Centre in the Offinso North.

Hon. Ntim said it was imperative to empower Ghanaian youth with practical skills to create employment not only for themselves but others to reduce the pressure on government for public employment.

The Centre, he noted, must therefore design innovative strategies to produce critical thinkers capable of creating jobs after graduation rather than everyone joining the queue of job seekers in the public sector.

The National Director for Community Development Dr. Mrs. Faustina Yeddu Essandoh assured the committee and the people of the district her outfit support to ensure the establishment of the Centre.

She called on the committee to lead the crusade to reorient the minds of the Ghanaian youth to have a positive mindset towards TVET education and training.

“It is time we turn our minds back to skill training which is the only way that can help solve the unemployment situation among the youth and call on all stakeholders to support the committee to work hard for this dream to come true.”

The District Chief Executive for Offinso North, Mr. David Kwasi Asare, said government is aimed at equipping the youth with practical skills to become entrepreneurs saying, "this is the only way to tackle the perennial high unemployment rate in the district."

He, therefore, commended the Member of Parliament for the Area Hon Collins Ntim for lobbying for the project and assured him of his support to ensure that the Centre is established and maintained.