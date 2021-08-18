ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.08.2021 Headlines

Unhappy public sector workers stage demo today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Unhappy public sector workers stage demo today
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Hundreds of agitated Public Sector Workers are hitting the streets of Accra today, August 18, 2021, to demonstrate to express displeasure to the government.

The aggrieved workers in the Public Sector announced the planned protest last month after stressing that they object the 4% salary increment government has proposed for public sector workers.

The workers are particularly unhappy about their working conditions and general high cost of living.

As a result, they are hitting the streets of the capital in red and black to demand better from the government.

Their leadership wants public sector salaries to be increased by 25% not the proposed 4% salary increment.

Meanwhile, prior to today’s demonstration, the Ghana Police Service warned that it will deal with trouble-makers that make attempts to cause mayhem.

“The Public, however, especially those residing within the communities mentioned above are entreated to cooperate with the police for a successful event.

“Infiltrators who may want to take undue advantage of the demonstration to foment trouble are cautioned to desist from any such attempts since the Police will not hesitate to take the necessary action to stop such acts,” part of a release from the Ghana Police Service dated August 17 said.

Today’s demonstration is starting from the Obra Spot through Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards Farisco Traffic Light and will end at Independence Square.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
It's positive — Franklin Cudjoe rallies support for Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 hospitals project
18.08.2021 | Headlines
Osafo-Maafo commends Alan for lobbying for Ghana to host AfCFTA HQ
18.08.2021 | Headlines
University of Ghana’s over GHS456,000 locked up in defunct financial firm – Audit report
18.08.2021 | Headlines
2020 Auditor-General’s report indicts Minerals Commission, EPA for not enforcing regulations on reclamation
18.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo's Agenda 111 project only an afterthought – Mahama
18.08.2021 | Headlines
Elections are won on the ground, not Supreme Court – Mahama
18.08.2021 | Headlines
Mahama slams EC for ‘rejecting’ NDC’s electoral reform proposals
18.08.2021 | Headlines
Henry Quartey orders immediate towing of trucks 'wrongfully' parked along Kokomlemle roads
17.08.2021 | Headlines
Cocoa farmers to mount ‘Nana Adaadaa y3n’ billboards nationwide over failed pension scheme promise
17.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line