Owusu Bempah reports Captain Smart for allegedly using Roads Minister to extort money

Convener for Fixing the Country Movement, Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah has petitioned the Roads and Highways Minister, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah to take action against Broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart aka Captain Smart for using his [Minister] name to extort money from the public.

He said Captain Smart, a host of the Morning show on Onua Fm/TV allegedly used the name of the minister to dupe one Gifty Adwoa Twumasi, a resident of Achimota Mile 7 an amount of Ghc25,000 in an attempt to help her get back her land which has been snatched.

According to Mr Owusu Bempah, the actions of Captain Smart is unlawful.

"I'm personally initiating the process with this petition in order not for the unsuspecting public to fall prey to the dubious tendencies of Captain Smart, and for him not to escape from investigative scrutiny," he stated in the petition.

Mr Bempah indicated that in March 2017 thereabout, Captain Smart engaged in aggravated identity theft by claiming to be a close confidant of the Roads Minister.

According to him, Captain Smart represented the Minister in a matter that needed exchange of cash for a service.

He added that Madam Gifty Adwoa Twumasi, a native of Akyem Aprade who needed an action against some persons intruding on a portion of land around Achimota Mile 7.

Mr Bempah intimated that under the pretense of claiming proximity to the Roads Minister, Captain Smart told his victim that the matter could be cleared up if she would settle the Roads Minister with an amount of Ghc25,000.

"Out of desperation and wanting immediate action on the blocked road in front of her property, Madam GIFTY ADWOA TWUMASI wasted no time in paying the quoted amount, and Captain Smart has since blacklisted this poor woman after collecting the cash," he noted.

Below is the full petition:

Attention:

Hon Kwesi Amoako Atta

Minister for Roads and Highways

Accra

Extortion/Impersonation Of A Public Officer

Dear sir,

Please accept my compliments.

I am petitioning your good office with this written indictment on Blessed Godsbrain Smart, known to the public as Captain Smart.

The sophisticated scheming enterprise of this gentleman is somehow threatening to harm your enviable reputation.

In March, 2017 thereabout, Captain Smart engaged in aggravated identity theft by claiming to be a close confidant of your good self, and represented you in a matter that needed exchange of cash for a service.

It is a matter of a citizen of Ghana, Madam Gifty Adwoa Twumasi, a native of Akyem Aprade and resident of Achimota Mile 7, who needed an action against some persons intruding on a portion of land around Achimota Mile 7.

Under the pretense of claiming proximity to you, Captain Smart told his victim that the matter could be cleared up if madam GIFTY ADWOA TWUMASI would settle your good self with an amount of Ghc25,000.

Out of desperation and wanting immediate action on the blocked road in front of her property, Madam GIFTY ADWOA TWUMASI wasted no time in paying the quoted amount, and Captain Smart has since blacklisted this poor woman after collecting the cash.

Respectfully sir, there's detection of official fraud here, and I'm fully aware of what our laws say about impersonating a public officer and Minister of state for that matter. It is a violation of our laws, punishable by jail term.

I'm also aware that a Minister of state will never contact members of the public to demand money or any other form of payment to carry out his functions as a public servant.

In fact, no legitimate public servant will demand cash or gift from a member of the public for any public service.

It is in this light that I'm petitioning your good office to look into this matter and if possible refer it to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action.

I'm personally initiating the process with this petition in order not for the unsuspecting public to fall prey to the dubious tendencies of Captain Smart, and for him not to escape from investigative scrutiny.

Criminal misdemeanour should be accorded the seriousness it deserves by allowing the criminal justice system to interpret and assess its social impact and apportion punishment as prescribed by law. Which is why this petition needs to be treated with utmost urgency and seriousness.

Attached is the copy of a voice recording of the interview madam GIFTY ADWOA TWUMASI granted on the SEAT program on NET 2 TV, to assist your investigations.

Thank you

Sincerely Yours

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah

Convener (FIXING THE COUNTRY MOVEMENT)