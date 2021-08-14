Sputnik V saga: Akandoh sues Abronye, Oman FM, radio host for GHS3m defamation

Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has sued the Bono regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Mr Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) and Accra-based radio station Oman FM, on which the NPP regional chair alleged that the opposition MP demanded some money from embattled Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in connection with the raging Sputnik V procurement saga.

The MP is praying the court for a declaration that his “reputation has been injured by reason of the false, malicious, unjustifiable and reckless defamatory statement” uttered by Abronye DC (1st Defendant) on the platform of Oman 107.1 FM (2nd Defendant).

Mr Akandoh is also praying the court for an order to the defendants to publish “an unqualified retraction and an apology on Oman 107.1 FM with the same prominence the defamatory words received”.

He wants this done within 7 days of the judgment.

Also, Mr Akandoh is praying the court for a “perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory words” against him.

Additionally, he wants a cash compensation of GH₵1,000,000.00 each in general damages against the three defendants.

