I’m confident NPP’s next flagbearer will win 2024 elections – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is confident the next flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2024 polls.

He said this on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the 29th-anniversary celebration of the NPP.

“Today, the challenges that confront our country, the difficulties that we have been plunged into by the COVID-19 pandemic is going to give us the opportunity to grow stronger and stronger and that strengthening of our party and its organs means one thing, and I am very confident of it that on December 7, 2021, the new NPP presidential candidate is going to win the election.”

He further urged the party to close its rank and file and remain united and poised for victory in the 2024 polls.

“Our objective and responsibility are to do whatever is necessary to make sure that, that victory is forthcoming. We have to continue our way forward in Ghana. We cannot continue to accept the backsliding that takes place every now and then. It hasn't benefited our nation and will not benefit our nation. The foundations that we are laying today for the prosperity of our nation will be shaken if again through our own fault we allow the path of progress to be diverted.” Prioritize party unity over parochial interests

Mr. Freddie Blay , the National Chairman of the party also used the opportunity to encourage members of the NPP to prioritize the unity of the party to help achieve its objectives.

“I want to charge the members of the party to prioritize unity over parochial interest. This is the only way that we will still be on top of government and our contract with the people of Ghana in terms of its development.”

“This is the only party that can deliver that, and we must keep it so, and we must be very united irrespective of our own personal interests,” he said.

The New Patriotic Party was founded on 28th July 1992, with the aim of bringing together like-minded citizens of the country so that they may strive for Freedom and Justice and to contribute to the welfare, peace, and prosperity of Ghana.

The party has won four presidential elections since multi-party rule begun in Ghana in 1992.

---citinewsroom