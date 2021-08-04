ModernGhana logo
04.08.2021 Social News

Bridget Otoo allegedly sacked from Metro TV because of Mahama and NDC ?

By Reporter
A former broadcast journalist of TV3, Bridget Otoo has allegedly been fired a day after she was hired at Metro TV.

It’s alleged that some government officials ordered the management of Metro TV to fire her.

The reason for her dismissal the source claim is her incessant bashing of President Akufo- Addo and his NPP government ever since they came into power

These allegations are being made by Annan Perry Arhin, a member of the NDC after Bridget Otoo who was advertised to present the 7:00PM news on Metro TV yesterday never showed up.

Annan Perry Arhin tweeted and accused the NPP government of being behind Bridget Otoo's removal from Metrol TV.

He tweeted; “Are you wondering why Bridget Otoo didn’t show up on #NewsNight at 7 pm, Akufo Addo/Bawumia/Npp government have instructed the owners of metro tv to sack her with immediate effect because she bashes them and is a supporter of John Mahama”.

