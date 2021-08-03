ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.08.2021 Social News

Striking Universities’ Senior Staff breached rules of engagement – Fair Wages

Striking Universities’ Senior Staff breached rules of engagement – Fair Wages
Listen to article

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has accused the Senior Staff Associations of Universities of Ghana of breaching the rules of engagement guiding ongoing negotiations on concerns raised by the association.

According to the Commission, the association was expected to return to the negotiation table on August 3, 2021, prior to declaring a strike on Monday.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Head of Public Affairs at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Earl Ankrah, said “to the best of our knowledge there is no problem. These issues that are out there in the public took us by surprise. We were supposed to be at the table negotiating.”

“We met with the senior staff earlier, and we concluded that they will get back to us on the 3rd of this month. Yes, the whole negotiation process was about certain demands they had. We made certain offers which they did not turn down officially, so we were waiting for feedback from them.”

“Now that they have embarked on the strike, the law frowns on us negotiating with groups when they are on strike. In any case, before we started the negotiation, we signed some rules of engagement that said while negotiations are in process, the parties involved should not go on strike or threaten one. I think they have breached this clause, something they appended their signatures to. We have not declared a stalemate nor a deadlock.”

He however said they are looking forward to a resolution to the concerns of the Senior Staff Association and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) at the end of their planned meeting with the National Labour Common and the Ministry of Employment.

“We will be present at both meetings, and we hope for the best outcome.”

The National Labour Commission (NLC) on August 2, 2021, directed both UTAG and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, to call off their strike and appear before the Commission on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

In separate letters to the two unions, the NLC directed them to “stay any or all intended actions for the parties to appear before the Commission.”

The Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, has urged the two unions to return to the negotiation table.

According to him, the only outstanding issue for the UTAG members was settling on their research allowance.

To address the concerns, the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby, said a committee will be set up to resolve the current impasse.

UTAG members are on strike because they want the government to restore their conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana is also on strike because of the government's failure to address concerns raised about its members' conditions of service.

—Citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
IGP assures #Fixthecountry protesters of ‘maximum’ protection for demo
03.08.2021 | Social News
Elmina fishermen apologise for engaging in light fishing; set to meet Hawa Koomson today
03.08.2021 | Social News
W/R: Five wounded after residents of Ampatano and Kamfakrom clash in Ahanta West
03.08.2021 | Social News
Trouble in New Juaben as Omanhene invokes curses over bribe allegations
03.08.2021 | Social News
Woman in viral video apologises for criticising, doubting efficacy of KIA’s COVID-19 testing
03.08.2021 | Social News
Comparing NDC’s Griffiths to NPP's Joe Anokye is like comparing Akpeteshie and Johnnie Walker – Stephen Atubiga
03.08.2021 | Social News
One dead, 12 injured in accident at Brahabebome
03.08.2021 | Social News
Lawyer Sues Generation Investments Company over unpaid $87,231 legal fees
03.08.2021 | Social News
Mother and Child found dead in a bush at Loho
03.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line