Gomoa Central District records 116 Teenage Pregnancies in Six Months

The Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has recorded a total of 116 teenage pregnancy cases in Six Months, the District Director, Mr. George Bempah has disclosed.

At a Mid-year review held at Gomoa Afransi recently, Mr. George Bempah lamented over rather high rate of Teenage Pregnancy cases recorded from January to June 2021 in the District attributing it mainly to peer pressure and lack of parental care.

According to the District Director, 257 teenage pregnancy cases were recorded in 2020 wondering the Sharp increase in the first half of the year.

He has therefore called for all hands-on deck to get to the bottom of the problem.

Mr. George Bempah noted that the District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service was doing everything possible within its power to educate people the negative health effects of teenage pregnancies.

" The ages of the recorded cases ranges from 16 to 19 years. It is of great concern to the society and the earlier we reduce teenage pregnancies associated with school drop-out, the best for the District"

However, DCE for Gomoa Central Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo has stated emphatically that his checks at the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) shows that most of the girls were not students in any of the schools in the District.

" They were girls whose parents had refused to send them to school. They only roam around about doing nothing but to fail fray to the hands of jobless guys to impregnate them. It is unfortunate.

The Ghana Education Service through its Girl-child education unit is offering Guidance and Counselling services to the girls to avoid early sex and its related negative effects which

mostly leads to Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and pregnancies.

It is worthy to note that Girl's Clubs have been formed in every Basic School in the District to educate the students about personal hygiene and other health issues. A healthy people makes a wealthy nation.

We need healthy manpower resources for the development of Gomoa Central District and Ghana as a whole"

The DCE hinted that a Girl's Model School was being built at Gomoa Benso to mode girls into responsible leadership.

He advised parents to take full responsibility of their children's education adding that they spent few hours in school while the rest were spent at home. So they have ample time to mode them.

" The Gomoa Central District Assembly is working closely with Nananom, Religious Leaders, Assembly Members, Unit Committee Members, Groups and Associations as well as Civic Society Organizations to ensure the Well-being of the people in the District especially our children.

Whenever I meet with the girls, I advise them to adopt our Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon Naana Eyiah as their role model and aspire to be like her in the near future. This will propel them to attain height in the educational ladder.

I have also urged Heads of our basic schools not to reject pregnant girls but to encourage them to attend classes if they are healthy enough till delivery"

By: Benedict Kweku Nkrumah