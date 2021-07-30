ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.07.2021 Social News

A/R: Young man dies of suicide while sitting

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A/R: Young man dies of suicide while sitting
Listen to article

A young man, identified as Kwasi Amponsah has allegedly taken his own life at Akom, a community in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

The 21-year-old according to reports shockingly hanged himself even though he appeared very normal.

In an interview with Agya Badu who is the father of the deceased, he said the family is surprised about what his son has done.

“…the incident has taken us by surprise and we don’t know what made my son hang himself,” the teary father of Kwasi Amponsah told Kwame Yeboah who reports for Akoma FM.

According to an eyewitness, “the victim was shaking at the time we got to the scene but I was scared to touch the victim because I felt it might affect police investigations but later the young man gave up the ghost.”

What has shocked residents is how Kwasi Amponsah was found sitting after taking his life.

The residents are calling on the Police to fast-track investigations to uncover the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Patrick Hospital at Offinso for further investigations.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Anti-LGBTQ bill gazetted, to be laid for first reading on Monday Sam George
30.07.2021 | Social News
Psychology Council locks up psychology counselling facilities without licences
30.07.2021 | Social News
Angela Bamford Cut Sod For Library In Larabanga
30.07.2021 | Social News
A/R: 4,000 birds killed in Atwima Kwawoma over outbreak of ‘bird flu'
30.07.2021 | Social News
Man killed by bosom friend for demanding GH¢4 debt at Seikwa 
30.07.2021 | Social News
Adu-Boahen proposes ‘realistic’ road tolls to address Ghana’s road challenges
30.07.2021 | Social News
A/R: Police arrest 30 suspected criminals in swoop at Kumasi
30.07.2021 | Social News
C/R: Paramount Chief laments open-space 'wee' smoking galore by youth in Kwamankese
30.07.2021 | Social News
Armed robbers attack Power Company, kill one
30.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line