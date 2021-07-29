Pray for the successful passage of anti-LGBTQI Bill — Christian Council to Ghanaians

The Christian Council has backed the ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill’ for the criminalization of LGBTQI activities in the country.

It says, it is fully in support of the Bill and hopes it is successfully passed into law.

The Christian Council in a statement said it is also “ready and willing to participate in the consultative process to make the Bill worthwhile”.

The private members’ bill sponsored by the eight MPs, is the first major step Ghana has taken to clearly criminalize LGBTQI activities.

The legislation, titled 'The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021', will among other things ensure jail terms for some LGBTQ activities.

The Council, “unequivocally states that “it supports the Bill and prays that it will see the light of day.”

While making reference to biblical quotations and what it says are the Ghanaian ethnic customs that frown on homosexual activities, the Christian Council asked Ghanaians to also support the Bill.

This it says is to protect the good family system that inherited from ancestral lineage.

“We, the CCG, therefore, call on all Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the Bill. We are calling on Ghanaians to support the process through prayers and any other means that may be required”, the statement further added.

---citinewsroom