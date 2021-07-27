ModernGhana logo
27.07.2021 General News

David Owusu-Amoah heads ISD

Mr David Owusu-Amoah has been appointed as Acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD) following the retirement of Charles Wereko, the former Director of the Department.

A circular signed by Deputy Chief Information Officer in Charge of Public Relations Coordination Division (PRCD), Codjoe Amissah, said Mr Owusu-Amoah's appointment took effect from July 26, 2021.

Mr Owusu-Amoah was the Deputy Chief Information Officer in charge of Finance and Administration of the Department from 2018 to 2021.

He joined the Department in 1998 and has served in various capacities, including Head of Public Relations (PR) Directorate at the Regional Coordinating Council, Ashanti Region, National Development Planning Commission and Ministry of Chieftaincy and Culture. He has also served as Regional Information Officer in the Greater Accra Region.

He has taken over at a time the Department is undergoing a significant transformation into a modern communication organisation, disseminating government information through various channels.

Mr Owusu-Amoah holds a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He also holds a Master's degree in Communications and Media from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom.

