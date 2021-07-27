ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.07.2021 General News

Torgbui Olokodzoko, NUTSA president pays royal visit to Sogakope Divisional Chief

Togbe Atsuga Sogah II, Divisional Chief of SogakopeTogbe Atsuga Sogah II, Divisional Chief of Sogakope
Listen to article

One of the chiefs who supported Torgbui Olokodzoko to win the Spoken Word Artiste of the year at the 2020 Ghana Arts and Culture Awards was Togbe Atsuga Sogah II, the Divisional Chief of Sogakope, Fieve Traditional Area.

To seek his blessings and support, he and the president of the National Union of Tongu Students and Associates (NUTSA) Mr Wisdom Sogah paid a royal visit to him at his palace in Sogakope on Sunday, 13th June 2021.

The visit saw chiefs, queens, queen mothers, cultural dancers, media persons, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Togbe Atsuga Sogah II and other chiefs who spoke at the event used it as a platform to advise the youth.

They urge them to make the Volta Region proud by developing their potentials.

At the ceremony, the 2020 Spoken Word Artiste encouraged chiefs and leaders of the Volta Region to support their own. As a product of this, he believes that the support of chiefs is important to their progress.

No wonder Mr Wisdom Sogah requested a piece of land from them to build an office complex. He said in his address that an office complex would go a long way to help the plans and goals of NUTSA.

Mama Ku Agbi III, the queen mother of Fieve-Agorkpo in her response encouraged Mr Wisdom Sogah to direct his request to the secretary of the Fieve traditional council for consideration.

She was pleased that the NUTSA president touched on teenage pregnancy in his address.

The event ended with a present from the chief of Sogakope to Torgbui Olokodzoko and Mr Wisdom Sogah as a sign of goodwill for their journey ahead.

Rex Krampa
Rex Krampa

News ContributorPage: RexKrampa

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Sherifa Gunu, Obaasima Serwaa Akoto, Jeorge Wilson Kingson, others honored
27.07.2021 | General News
Bagbin to open ECOWAS Parliament Committees’ meeting on telecommunication and information technology today
27.07.2021 | General News
Korsi Senyo appointed to CILED Global Council and Country Director for Ghana
26.07.2021 | General News
CILT-Ghana elects new governing council members
26.07.2021 | General News
Gov’t admonished to develop good Monitoring Mechanism to track progress of projects in the country
24.07.2021 | General News
A/R: Fire destroy classrooms of St. Lisbert JHS in Abuakwa
23.07.2021 | General News
Blame lack of law enforcement for Ghana’s sanitation woes –Environmental Service Providers
23.07.2021 | General News
First Private Vulcanizing Institute launched
23.07.2021 | General News
Inter-Ministerial Bungalow Allocation Committee inaugurated
23.07.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line