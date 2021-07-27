ModernGhana logo
27.07.2021 Headlines

Ejura probe: Ministerial Committee presents its report to Interior Minister

The three-member ministerial committee tasked to probe the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, has presented its findings to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

The presentation was done at the conference room of the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

“I want to let you know that we attached serious importance to the work and dedicated ourselves to all issues with meticulous attention and details. Having assured ourselves after listening to 22 witnesses and reviewed volumes of documents including audio and videos, we have come with our findings and proffered some recommendations. And we hope the government through your good self [Interior Minister] will give a good ear to them and try to accept and implement them,” Chairman of the Committee, Justice George Kingsley Koomson said during the presentation of the report.

The committee completed its work on July 9, 2021, after holding public hearings for two weeks.

The Committee took testimonies from 22 witnesses including journalists, police and military officers as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident and family members of some victims.

