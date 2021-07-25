Akatsi South: Assist police with information to arrest killers — Ayitikope residents told over bizarre murder of Pastor and wife

Superintendent Atsu Joseph Dzineku, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander in the Volta region has asked the residents of Ayitikope to assist the Police with information to arrest killers of Pastor Augustine Gbedema and his wife Comfort Gbedema.

The deceased couple, who are co-founders and the leaders of Harmony with Jesus Christ Ministry International Church in Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality have allegedly been killed by unknown assailants.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 24.

During his visit to the deceased families, Superintendent Atsu Joseph Dzineku said information from the public will go a long way to speed up with investigations.

"Give us any little information you may have about the incident, no one will disclose your identity, "he assured.

He further assured the residents of maximum security protection in the area.

Superintendent Dzineku advised all to be more vigilant in their daily activities since criminals have adopted different approaches for their nefarious activities.

According to him, they are working together with the Police CID to speed up with investigations.