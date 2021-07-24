ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.07.2021 Social News

97% of students failed 2020 WASSCE exams in North-East Region — Minister

File photo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
File photo

The North East Regional Minister, Zakaria Yidana has expressed his disappointment over the abysmal performance of final year students who sat in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the region.

According to the minister, the region registered 5,000 for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and that when their results were released only 117 students passed the examination which represents 3% out of the 5,000 students registered.

He indicated that 4,883 failed their examination representing 97% out of the 5,000 students registered.

“We cannot do that in this region, I challenging you that you are more than intelligent and your teachers are more than capable of making you succeed but it all depends on you the students.”

The North East Regional Minister made this revelation when he went to hand over a 12-unit classroom block and a 400- bed capacity girl's dormitory for the Walewale Vocational and Technical Institute.

Mr Lamented about the situation adding that the newly created North East region was created because there is a belief that the youth can champion progress and development for the region and appealed to them not to fail its people.

Currently, the North East Region has 11 Senior High, Vocational and Technical Schools.

---Daily Guide

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Trade Minister’s promise to open Komenda Sugar factory ‘a mere rhetoric,’ we’ve heard it before – Group
24.07.2021 | Social News
Arrest warrant issued for 10 recalcitrant motorists who snubbed court
24.07.2021 | Social News
Police probe death of Chief Inspector
24.07.2021 | Social News
Accra: Police probe gym instructor’s death
24.07.2021 | Social News
East Legon: Motor rider shot by soldier in military pick-up vehicle
24.07.2021 | Social News
Eight drivers arrested for speeding on Kanda Highway fined
23.07.2021 | Social News
Tema residents reject Chiefs’ tribal MCE endorsment
23.07.2021 | Social News
Motor rider knocks down nurse at Tema
23.07.2021 | Social News
Focus on promoting human rights, be swift and fair in application of law – ILAPI to new IGP
23.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line