Eight drivers arrested for speeding on Kanda Highway fined

The La District Magistrate Court has fined eight motorists for excessive speeding.

The eight were among 18 motorists apprehended by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service on the Kanda Highway on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

They were nabbed for driving over the speed limit of 50 km/h.

The drivers were put before court today and were charged with counts of exceeding the speed limit and careless and inconsiderate driving.

Eight of the drivers who were present in court pleaded guilty to the two counts.

Her Ladyship Juliet Osei Dodoo sentenced the accused persons on their own plea to a fine between 30 and 50 penalty units.

Speaking to Citi News, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Paul Osei Adjei said the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the remaining 10 persons who did not appear in court.

“All the eight who appeared in court pleaded guilty to over speeding, careless and inconsiderate driving. They were sentenced to fines ranging from 30 to 50 penalty units; i.e. between GHS360 to GHS600. For the rest, a bench warrant has been issued for their arrest. So we will bring them when we get them.”

Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) hammers careless, and inconsiderate driving.

It states that a person who drives a motor vehicle on a road without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding 2000 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 5 years or to both.

