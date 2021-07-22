ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.07.2021 Social News

I was set up by someone I sacked for corruption – Charles Bissue speaks on Anas' galamsey video

I was set up by someone I sacked for corruption – Charles Bissue speaks on Anas' galamsey video
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Small Scale Mining Charles Onuawonto Bissue says he was set up by a team member he had sacked for corruption.

According to him, one Francis Owusu Acheampong who was introduced to him by former Science and Environment Minister Professor Frimpong Boateng set him up because he had refused to accede to his constant request to engage in illegal mining.

“Prof. introduced him to me as a geologist, later I found out he was none of that. Along the line, he kept pestering me that we should get some concession and engage in illegal mining. I told him I stood for none of that because my commitment to the job won’t allow me to compromise myself. I believed in the mandate given me by the President and I wanted to deliver on it so eventually, I sacked him from that office.

“I’ve known for two years that the video of me taking money was a setup. If you’re asking that we do mining illegally and I refuse as your body, it’s obvious I’m an impediment,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.

The Police CID which investigated allegations of corruption against Mr. Bissue in July 2019 cleared him of any wrongdoing.

“Mr. Bissue was not found to be culpable of any offense, a parallel investigation by the office of Special Prosecutor is however still ongoing,” the Graphic quoted the police report as saying. The report also reportedly cleared all individuals captured in the Anas video taking bribes.

---starrfm

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Forestry Commission bans hunting of all game except 'akrantie' for 4 months
22.07.2021 | Social News
C/R: Car runs into Palace; kills one, injures three at Ajumako Eduyaw
22.07.2021 | Social News
No single block laid exactly a year after sod-cutting by Akufo-Addo for Eastern Regional Hospital
22.07.2021 | Social News
Dampare has strong professional ethics; we’ll be disappointed if he fails as IGP – Toobu
22.07.2021 | Social News
‘Level-headed, cool, very articulate Dampare will succeed as IGP’ – Ex IGP John Kudalor
22.07.2021 | Social News
What is national security about telling Ghanaians how much spent on Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels? – Vitus Azeem to Finance Minister
21.07.2021 | Social News
Bolga GRA educate taxpayers the benefits of filing tax returns
21.07.2021 | Social News
Health Ministry officials defend procurement method for Sputnik V vaccines deal
21.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura Killings: Decouple police operations from military to maintain law and order – Group to Interior Ministry
21.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line