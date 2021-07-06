A/R: Tipper truck knocks 6-year-old boy to death at Barekese

Listen to article

Unregistered tipper truck loaded with sand on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 knocked to death a six-year-old boy, Frimpong Kwame Boadu at Barekese in Atwima Nwabiagya North District in the Ashanti region.

The boy was a student of The Saint International School at Barekese off Fufuo road.

Reports say, after school hours, the young Frimpong with three (3) of his classmates were crossing the road to the other side but unfortunately the unregistered vehicle on top speed run over his head, killing him instantly with his brains spreading over the accident scene.

His colleagues were lucky to walk faster from the road leaving Frimpong behind.

Speaking to this reporter, a policeman at the Barekese Police station revealed that, the driver of that vehicle has been arrested and detained.

The body of late Kwame Frimpong Boadu has been deposited at St. Patrick's hospital in Offinso morgue for preservation.

Investigations are ongoing.