ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.07.2021 Social News

A/R: Tipper truck knocks 6-year-old boy to death at Barekese

By Reporter
A/R: Tipper truck knocks 6-year-old boy to death at Barekese
Listen to article

Unregistered tipper truck loaded with sand on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 knocked to death a six-year-old boy, Frimpong Kwame Boadu at Barekese in Atwima Nwabiagya North District in the Ashanti region.

The boy was a student of The Saint International School at Barekese off Fufuo road.

Reports say, after school hours, the young Frimpong with three (3) of his classmates were crossing the road to the other side but unfortunately the unregistered vehicle on top speed run over his head, killing him instantly with his brains spreading over the accident scene.

His colleagues were lucky to walk faster from the road leaving Frimpong behind.

Speaking to this reporter, a policeman at the Barekese Police station revealed that, the driver of that vehicle has been arrested and detained.

The body of late Kwame Frimpong Boadu has been deposited at St. Patrick's hospital in Offinso morgue for preservation.

Investigations are ongoing.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
You have to praise us – Fire Service PRO demands after Makola fire
07.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura probe: Sack Ashanti Regional Minister, his responses at the committee ethnocentric – Group
06.07.2021 | Social News
E/R: Grandfather arrested for tying six-year-old boy to mango tree over Ghc50
06.07.2021 | Social News
March for Justice: Kofi Adams says brutalities, killings under Akufo-Addo ‘worse than COVID-19’
06.07.2021 | Social News
March for Justice: We consulted police, not military; so why bring in the military? Sam George quizzes
06.07.2021 | Social News
NDC youth wing’s petition Parliament over state of insecurity, military killings
07.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura Committee: ‘I saw 7 soldiers shooting’ – Journalist
06.07.2021 | Social News
Ejura: We need proper investigation into bizarre killing of Zongo Youths - Zabarma Chief
06.07.2021 | Social News
GSS suspends census at Kassena-Nankana over threats on enumerators
06.07.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line