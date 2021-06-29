CEANA donates three classroom blocks and offices to residents of Dawou in Togo

The Council of Ewe Associations of North America Inc., CEANA has presented three school classroom blocks and offices to the chiefs and people of Dawou in Togo.

The presentation was made by Togbe Agbelorm, Chief of Salo in the Volta Region of Ghana, who is also known as Nana Ofei Asamani I, Nkosuahene of Akwamu Traditional area also in Ghana.

He is also the Ghana representative of CEANA. He was accompanied by the 2nd Vice president of CEANA Mr. William Kumah and the project coordinator of CEANA Mr. Kossi Nutekpor.

The Dawou community is a beneficiary of CEANA’s small-scale development projects arrangement.

The President of CEANA Dr. Tsatsu E. Nyamadi says the donation is in line with the objectives of CEANA in terms of its involvement in areas of education, health, and socio-economic development of the people of the Eweland.

Teachers and parents of pupils from the Dawou Public Primary school (EPP Dawou) in the community of Yoto II, 60 km away from Lomé, can finally breathe a sigh of relief with a new school building.

This is CEANA’s third project in Togo after those of Alokpegbe near Tsévié and Amuzukope near Kpalimé.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the presence of the Mayor, Ms. Yawavi Adjra-Aziadekey.

In her acceptance speech, the mayor of Yoto II said, “It’s a great source of pride for us because the coming of the rain will never again be the signal of students picking up their school stuff to go home. Whatever the weather, the students will be able to continue the lessons quietly."

She urges the Headmaster as well as all the inhabitants of the village to take good care of the facility.

EPP Dawou Headmaster, on behalf of the inhabitants in the village, pledged to take care of the building which, for him, is the fulfilment of a dream.

CEANA is a charitable organization registered in 1994 in the USA and serves as the umbrella for eighteen (18) Ewe Associations in North America. The main objective of CEANA is to promote collaboration among Ewes in North America and harness their talents and resources toward the development of Eweland. As a non-profit organization. CEANA also provides annual scholarships to deserving students pursuing Senior Secondary School education in Benin, Ghana and Togo.