Bullion van robbery: 215 suspected criminals arrested in police swoop

The Accra Regional Police Command has embarked on an enhanced operation in Accra.

Some 215 suspected criminals have been arrested.

The operation follows recorded cases of violent crimes in Accra, particularly a bullion van attack which led to the killing of a policeman and a woman on Monday, June 14 at Jamestown, the Pig Farm robbery, and the killing of a 43-year-old man, as well as the Honeysuckle forex bureau attack and shooting.

The three-day operation which began on Thursday, June 17, 2021, and ended on Sunday, June 20, 2021, rounded up 17 women amongst the 215 suspects.

The police command in a statement indicated that the ages of the suspects range between 17 and 52 years.

“The areas of focus for the exercise include Korlebu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra central, Teshie, Madina, Bastona, Jamestown, Osu and Lakeside. The 3-day operation forms part of efforts to fight violent crimes, drug peddling, and street robberies.”

“The Police mostly intercepted wrapped narcotics substances, sharp implements, mixtures of concoctions laced with narcotics, tramadol, etc. The operation also targeted and impounded 168 motorbikes, believed to be used in facilitating the robberies.”

The arrested suspects have been detained and undergoing various levels of screening for possible connection to recorded crimes under investigation.

“The Accra Regional Police Command remains resilient and assures members of the public of providing maximum security as it opens its doors for continuous public cooperation and volunteering of useful information in stemming the ties,” the statement added.

Two bullion vans were attacked by robbers at two different places this week. One occurred at Jamestown in Accra, while the other one took place near Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region.

Two persons –a police officer and a trader—lost their lives in the robbery attack at Jamestown, while an unspecified amount of money was stolen by the robbers.

With the incident that occurred in the Central Region, the bullion van crew managed to escape the attack unhurt.

There have been other cases of robberies and killings reported in other parts of the country.

Some persons have suggested that the bullion van attacks and other daylight robberies recorded in the country in recent times show a failure on the part of the country's security agencies.

---citinewsroom