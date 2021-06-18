James Town bullion van robbers will be arrested – COP Kofi Boakye assures

Head of Research and Planning of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), COP Nathan Kofi Boakye has issued a strong warning to criminals in the country after stressing that the armed robbers in the James Town bullion robbery will be soon arrested.

His comment follows Monday's attack on a bullion van carting cash at James Town.

The incident which left one young police officer [Lance Corporal Emmanuel Osei] and a woman [Efia Badu] dead has since created fear among the citizenry amidst rising crime rate in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony to pass out some 320 new recruits of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region at the Regional Police Training School in Kumasi today, COP Kofi Boakye has assured the public that the bullion van robbers who are on a run will surely be arrested.

“I want to emphasize to the nation that very, very, very soon all those involved in this bullion robbery and especially those who committed it, they will be arrested very soon.

“They can run and run and run but they cannot hide,” the former Ashanti Regional Police Commander shared.

Checks have revealed that the police are currently following some leads as the hunt for the robbers continues.

Meanwhile, the injured driver of the bullion van is still on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital receiving treatment.