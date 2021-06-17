Globe TV launches new season of mentor music reality show

Ghana's Globe TV has launched the 2021 edition of a music reality show in Techiman in the Bono East Region starting from this coming Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The programme aims to discover and support gifted up-and-coming talents in the region and the country as a whole.

Dubbed "Globe TV Be Alive Reality Show" the new program according to the organizers is aimed at discovering and managing raw talents across the country

Addressing the media during the launch on Thursday, June 17, 2021, Programs Director for Globe Television Nyansaboakwa Nana Takyi said the concept of the program is to comb the entire country to find musical talents and groom them to become great musicians in the world.

“Beyond offering a platform to discover extraordinary talents, we seek to add value and equip these young musicians with the requisite music business knowledge, industry insights and support to transform them into global stars," Nyansaboakwa Nana Takyi noted.

He added, “Around the world, music is a multimillion-dollar industry and a major contributor to the GDP of countries. We at Globe TV are convinced that when the right structures are built and activities within the creative arts sector streamlined, our music industry could potentially become a huge contributor to national development, hence our efforts in helping to identify, nurture and hone young talents to contribute to the industry”.