MTN Ghana gives out 25 cars, other goodies on 25th anniversary celebration

MTN Ghana as part of its 25th anniversary celebration has announced that all customers will be rewarded with amazing goodies with as many as 25 cars set to be given out.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during the official launch of the 25th-anniversary celebrations in Accra.

The guest speaker, President Akufo-Addo applauded the successes chalked by MTN Ghana in the past two and a half decades.

According to the President, the telecommunications company deserves commendation for the feat en route to commanding the largest number of network subscribers in the country.

President Akufo-Addo said “your slogan ‘Everywhere You Go' says it all,” while congratulating MTN Ghana and its workers for the good work they continue to do.

“My heartfelt congratulations go to all staff of the organization, policymakers, regulators, service providers, and MTN subscribers past and present. Government appreciates your hard work and continuous contribution to the telecommunication sector and the country as a whole,” the President noted.

He added, “We are confident that many more Organisations will be inspired by your 25-year journey and successfully emulate your achievements.”

Calling on MTN Ghana and other industry players to continuously collaborate with the government to roll out further initiatives to deepen digitization in a more sustainable way, President Akufo-Addo charged the 25-year-old telecom company to strive to serve Ghanaians with better and reliable network service.

Mounting the podium to speak at the launch, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh extending appreciation to the ruling government as well as past governments for the support throughout the 25-year journey.

He continued, “I will also like to recognize the role the people of Ghana have played in MTN’s business successes. Firstly, for giving us the opportunity to serve you and secondly, for your patronage, feedback, and loyalty over the past 25 years.”

Mr. Adadevoh noted that beyond the successes achieved in his outfit’s 25-year journey, they are committed to making more investments to play a pivotal role in Ghana’s digital development.

“We are also committing as part of our 25th anniversary a 25 million US dollar fund over 3 years, to work with Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization to support the development of Ghana’s digital ecosystem. One of the legacy projects we have already committed to is the building of an ICT hub in Ghana,” the MTN Ghana CEO also revealed.

Engaging the media on the sidelines of the launch, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo-Ganson revealed that as part of the celebrations, several activities have been lined up to reward every single customer.

“We have got loads of plans earmarked for the 25th anniversary but first of all, it is a year-long activity and celebration so it’s not just this one-off occasion. There are a lot of events that are going to happen hereafter,” he noted.

From making the first call of every day free for customers throughout the month of June, the giant telecom company is set to give out 25 brand new cars to lucky customers as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Besides the free calls and cars, MTN Ghana will also be giving out other goodies in the form of voice calls, data, mobile phones, as well as others throughout the rest of the year.

All customers are to note that MTN will only contact winners of prizes with the number 0244300000. Customers are urged to take note that MTN will NOT ask winners to pay to redeem any rewards in case selected for the prizes up for grabs.