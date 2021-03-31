ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.03.2021 Social News

Newly posted teacher commits suicide at Zabzugu

Newly posted teacher commits suicide at Zabzugu
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Information gathered by this portal indicates that a newly posted teacher (name withheld) has committed suicide in the Zabzugu district of the Northern Region.

According to an eyewitness report, the deceased was a teacher at Tatale Sanguli district and was based in Zabzugu.

“We did not see her in the morning so we decided to call her phone but was not picking. This raised suspicion, so we decided to break into the room only to see her dead with sponge on her neck tied to the ceiling. It’s suspected that she might have committed suicide” an eyewitness narrated.

Her body has since been deposited at the Yendi Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation while police undertake their investigations.

---DGN online

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Blame minority’s woes on lack of coordination – Political Scientist
31.03.2021 | Social News
V/R: Tidal waves destroy homes in Ketu South
31.03.2021 | Social News
Sunyani Technical University to manufacture, assemble electronic vehicles by 2030
31.03.2021 | Social News
Fire, rain destroy property in Atiwa
31.03.2021 | Social News
Reconsider luxury vehicle tax – Send-Ghana
31.03.2021 | Social News
‘Killer’ of 90-year-old Akua Denteh not pregnant – Medical report
31.03.2021 | Social News
One killed, several houses burnt over Chieftaincy clashes at Jopal
31.03.2021 | Social News
Water crisis hits Yendi
31.03.2021 | Social News
Fire destroy properties at Sunyani Timber Market
31.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

NDC approved ‘lame-duck’ Ofori-Atta for easy win in 2024 – A...
46 minutes ago

Angry contractors threaten to pull down ECG transformers ove...
46 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line