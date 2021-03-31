Newly posted teacher commits suicide at Zabzugu

Information gathered by this portal indicates that a newly posted teacher (name withheld) has committed suicide in the Zabzugu district of the Northern Region.

According to an eyewitness report, the deceased was a teacher at Tatale Sanguli district and was based in Zabzugu.

“We did not see her in the morning so we decided to call her phone but was not picking. This raised suspicion, so we decided to break into the room only to see her dead with sponge on her neck tied to the ceiling. It’s suspected that she might have committed suicide” an eyewitness narrated.

Her body has since been deposited at the Yendi Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation while police undertake their investigations.

---DGN online