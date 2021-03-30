ModernGhana logo
30.03.2021 Headlines

Parents of Rastafarian students finally withdraw them from Achimota School

Parents of the two Rastafarian boys who were asked to cut their dreadlocks before the Achimota School could admit them have ruled out ever allowing their boys to enroll at the school.

This comes after a second meeting between them and the GES on Thursday failed to bring finality on the matter.

According to one of the fathers, Raswad Nkrabea, the dialogue was geared towards finding another school for the boys as they feared discrimination if the government forces Achimota School to accept the students.

Mr. NKrabea says they hope to hear from the GES in the course of the week.

“I would expect to get my children back in school immediately, but I’m not sure about Achimota because of the way everything went down, and I don’t think the children will be comfortable going back there and I won’t be comfortable sending them there unless there is a situation where I know they will be treated fairly and justly, and I just don’t get that from the school. So it is just uncomfortable for us to let our children go there.”

Meanwhile, the other parent, Tereo Marhguy has confirmed to Citi News that he has been approached by some international schools to offer his son, Tyrone Iras Marhgy a full scholarship.

“We’ve been approached by an international school who are prepared to give a full scholarship. We are looking to let him go to the international school because from my investigation, their curriculum is higher than what the other schools are doing so by the end of this week I will personally go to the school to go and check on everything and clear everything up with them.”

Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea were placed at Achimota school through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) having satisfied the entry requirement by creditably passing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In spite of their exceptional academic performance, they cannot enroll in the estimable school due to their dreadlocked hair which they attribute to their Rastafari religion as authorities of Achimota School are demanding the two students trim their locked hair before their admission status can formally be guaranteed.

