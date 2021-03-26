ModernGhana logo
26.03.2021 Press Release

The United States and Ghana Armed Forces Partner to Build Pre-Deployment Training Capacity at Bundase Training Camp

Accra, GHANA— On March 26, 2021, United States Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan and Chief of Army Staff Major General Thomas Oppong-Pepprah participated in a ceremony highlighting the official transfer of a Motorola radio communication network for use by the Ghana Armed Forces at Bundase Training Camp. The package, valued at $300,000, was funded through the Department of State Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) and included installation and new equipment training.

The equipment provides the Ghana Armed Forces with critical communications capabilities that will enhance their pre-deployment training in advance of United Nations Peacekeeping Missions. The United States has partnered for over two decades with the Ghana Armed Forces in supporting capacity building efforts for peacekeeping missions and regional stability operations.

This partnership between the U.S. Embassy and the Ghana Armed Forces reflects the enduring security cooperation relationship between the United States and Ghana. In her remarks, Ambassador Sullivan commented that “When it comes to peacekeeping, the Ghana Armed Forces are always at the ready. Ghana’s soldiers, sailors, and airmen and women play a critical role in regional stability and continue to raise the standard for professionalism in the conduct of peacekeeping missions. The U.S. Embassy is proud to partner with the Ghana Armed Forces on this and many other endeavors.”

GPOI is a State Department-funded U.S. government security assistance program focused on strengthening the international capacity and capabilities of partner countries and regional organizations to execute United Nations and regional peace operations. GPOI’s mission is to enhance partner countries’ self-sufficient peace operations proficiencies and build the capacity of the UN and regional organizations to conduct such missions.

