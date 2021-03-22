ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.03.2021 Crime & Punishment

Alleged wife-killer denied bail again

Alleged wife-killer denied bail again
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Suspect, Prince Charles Dedjoe, the man who is alleged to have murdered his wife Lillian Dedjoe has been refused bail for the second time.

The Madina District court presided over by Madam Effua Tortimah ruled, the court is not clothed with the jurisdiction to grant bail to the accused except the High Court which will try the case.

Even though counsel for the suspect Lawyer Captain Nkrabea Effah Dateh disagreed, the court said it cannot grant the suspect who is on murder trial bail.

Prosecutor Sophia Adamuwaa while opposing the bail application said, the district court is not competent to deal with the bail application.

In Court on Monday, the suspect Charles Dedjoe was not present for medical reasons.

Per a letter written to the court, Lawyer for the suspect said they have applied for bail at the High Court but the trial Judge had requested the records of proceedings.

Counsel for the suspect told the court that, the manner in which the case is being tried on social media is worrying in that, the suspect whose hands are tied cannot hold a press conference to state his side of the case.

More to come…..

---kasapafm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Ex-convict gets 40 years for assault, attempted robbery
21.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two adults face Tema District Court for stealing Play Station four (PS4)
21.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Akua Denteh's ‘Killer’ pregnant, wants bail
20.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Suhum Police arrests woman for allegedly torturing stepson over theft
20.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
House girl convicted over STEELCO boss stolen pistol
19.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Baby harvesting: Four more suspects picked up
19.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Trial of 'killers' of J.B. Danquah Adu to begin on April 26
18.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Five grabbed for stealing babies at Sefwi-Punikrom
18.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Five grabbed for stealing twin babies at Sefwi-Punikrom
18.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

I’ll quit school rather than cut my Rasta – 1st yr OKESS stu...
38 minutes ago

Election 2024: NDC doesn’t need beaten individual to lead pa...
49 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line