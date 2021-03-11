I don't bath my members, it's just a spiritual bath they perform — Ajagurajah

Listen to article

The founder and leader of Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana Odeefuɔ Kwabena Asiamah, also known as Ajagurajah has debunked rumours that he baths his church members.

"No, I don't bath the church members, we mix water and members come and bath. That is what is called spiritual bath. You bath physically, how about the spiritual one. We use other things to mix it with water and people carry them home to go and have their bath with it".

"I don't bath people's wives. It is just misunderstanding, misinformation and unnecessary speculation," he clarified.

According to Ajagurajah, he gives spiritual answers to the many problems his church members face in their marriages and businesses."

Ajagurajah granted an interview to One Ghana TV monitored on YouTube.

He stated that "Everyone must protect himself or herself so that you're not killed by any foolish person. I've not said come to me for protection but, go find one."

The art of spiritual bath didn't start today and it has been an activity that has been performed by some religious groupings over several years ago.

Spiritual bath is a ritual much like the ritual baths of ancient Rome, that actually cleanses your centres, re-energises your aura, and leaves you feeling more present, and in an extremely positive state of mind. This spiritual regeneration occurs not merely from the comfort of soaking yourself with water, but from energies imparted by the powerful oils, herbs and materials used the prepare the bathwater.

Unlike a regular bath where soap or shampoo and water are used to cleanse the body, a spiritual bath works to cleanse the mind and your spirit or inner man, using powerful ingredients that charge the bathwater with healing vibrations that help you remove pains, hurts, blockages, stress, negative spiritual torment and situations that are no longer serving you in any constructive way (Dutt, 2019).

When it was further put to him that he had said, God married two wives, he responded saying "I've never said God married two, rather I said God created heaven and earth with a female spirit. That is God's wife but I never said they were two as being speculated".