On ZONTA Rose Day and International Women’s Day: ZONTA Clubs in Ghana advocate for women's rights as human rights

March 08, 2021 is ZONTA ROSE DAY which is observed and celebrated every year alongside International Women's Day to recognise and promote women's empowerment.

March 08, was officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977 as International Women's Day, emerging from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

In observing the day as ZONTA Rose Day, we the members of ZONTA Clubs in Ghana reflect on 50 years of our voluntary activities aimed at improving the status of women in the country. We are also aware of the inequalities women face socially, economically and politically on the global scene.

ZONTA International with its members work at the international, national and local levels to realize our vision of a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and where every woman is able to achieve her full potential, with access to all resources and represented at the decision-making level and where women live without fear of violence.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “#ICHOOSETOCHALLENGE".

ZONTIANS on our part have identified three key areas we focus on. These are Education, Child Marriage and Gender Violence.

In the area of Education, ZONTIANS are advocating for equal access to education. This is because girls with no education are three times more likely to marry by age 18 as compared to those with secondary or higher education. Worldwide, 132 million girls are out of school. We recognize that education is a human right, so as ZONTIANS we choose to challenge the situation of inequality in access to education through our various projects that address this inequality.

In Ghana, ZONTA Clubs continue to contribute their quota through initiatives that support the education of young girls such as the Young Girls Scholarship Project which sponsors the education of young girls through Primary, Junior High, Senior High and University. The Scheme is currently supporting 20 young girls with a focus on Science Education for the continuing students in University.

Some clubs also undertake STEM Advocacy activities, Mentoring and Career counselling sessions for young girls in Secondary School.

As ZONTIANS, we have chosen to end Child Marriage. While child marriage doubles the teens’ chances of living in poverty, it triples the likelihood of spousal abuse. ZONTIANS in Ghana will continue to intensify our interactions with community leaders for awareness creation while scaling up our programmes that encourage girls to remain in school.

In the area of Gender violence, ZONTIANS vehemently oppose any form of violence against women. In this regard ZONTIANS in Ghana have built a Shelter for Abused Women. In addition, ZONTA Clubs in Ghana continue to collaborate in organizing Advocacy Events and Sensitization Durbars within communities to support victims of abuse and give them information regarding where to go for help.

Statistics indicate that:

35% of women worldwide have experienced either intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence in their lifetime.

30% of women who have been in a relationship report that they have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence by their partner.

38% of murders of women are committed by an intimate partner.

We therefore choose to challenge gender violence in all its forms across all strata in Ghanaian society.

We encourage ALL to stand with ZONTIANS across the country as we mark Zonta Rose Day. Make a difference and choose to challenge the status quo that is unfavourable and unfair to women, be it at the workplace, in the home or in your community.

We urge you to draw attention to the injustices faced by women by adding your voice to supporting and celebrating Women’s Rights. Your voice is important to us. To quote Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist, “We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced.”

When you observe gender-based violence….say "I choose to challenge this situation" and do not be silent and ACT to change the situation. At the workplace, choose to challenge the biases against females. In the face of child marriage, do not be silent, choose to challenge and save your child, sister or niece from the untold harm perpetrated against young females.

About Zonta International

Zonta International was founded in Buffalo, New York, USA on 8th November, 1919. It is an expansive service organization with Clubs in 66 countries across the globe. Zonta International is non-partisan and non-sectarian, with membership open to men and women of various professions. Our mission is the empowerment of women through service and advocacy. Zonta was introduced to Africa through Ghana over 50 years ago and there are presently 5 clubs in Ghana.

Zonta Clubs in Ghana Choose to Challenge. Join us to save our mothers, sisters and children.

#ICHOOSETOCHALLENGE

Jointly Issued by ZONTA Clubs in Ghana – Accra, Tema, Accra 2, Accra Metropolitan & Accra Jubilee

Contact:

Tel: +233(0)203854333

Email: [email protected]

www.zonta.org