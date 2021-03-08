Naana Eyiah admonishes students to eschew bad company in schools

In the wake of teenage pregnancies and school drop-outs especially among girls in schools, the NPP Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah has cautioned students against bad company and associations which could ruin their future.

" I want to urge students to take advantage of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's Free SHS policy to attain a height in the educational ladder by sticking to their studies and to eschew bad company and associations which would ruin their future.

Everything opportunity has been given to children of school-going age in the country right from Kindergarten to the University level, to better their lives. The government has cleared up the financial burden parents had to go through before gaining administration to their wards.

Hon. Naana Eyiah stated these when he presented items to BECE graduates who had gained admission to various Senior High and Technical Schools to further their education.

The students were expected to report to their schools in the coming weeks and therefore needs whatever it takes to get them to go to school.

The items include 130 Mattresses, 130 ironic Trunks, Writing Materials, Provisions, shoes, and sandals among others to cushion them while at school.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries drawn from all the communities in the District at Gomoa Ekwamkrom last Saturday, Hon. Naana Eyiah disclosed that she has been supporting the students every year to prepare for their various schools as a way to cushion them.

"Education is the key to development, we, therefore, ought to ensure that we invest in our children's education.

Gomoa Central will continue to be grateful to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo-led NPP Government for the introduction of the Free SHS policy.

This policy has contributed to educational growth and development. Today, schools in Gomoa Central can be counted among the best in the Central Region in terms of academic standards.

Over the past four years, our student's performance has risen higher than it used to be some years ago.

Most of our students have been gaining admission to what we say are first-class schools like Achimota, Adisadel, Mfantsipim, Mfantsiman Girl's and others which hinder to were 'no go area' for students from schools in Gomoa Central District.

Thank God our little contribution is changing the lives of my constituents in their various fields of endeavour.

Hon. Naana Eyiah pledged to continue her support for the youth in her constituency to achieve their set goals to better their lives.

According to the Member of Parliament, apart from supporting students, she also supports apprenticeships programmes to enable the youth to be self-sufficient.

"I also want to advise parents to take Keen interest in their children's education be in schooling or apprenticeships training because that is the only legacy they can leave for their children.

I once again want to show my appreciation to Nananom, Religious Leaders, Assembly Members, my able Constituency Executives, and my workaholic DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo for their unflinching support"

Later in an interview, DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo acknowledged the positive contribution of Hon. Naana Eyiah towards infrastructure development especially in education and health sectors.

He noted that since 2017, Hon. Naana Eyiah has continually collaborated with all the stakeholders in the district to ensure that every Community gets its share of the national cake.

"I cannot count the number of financial supports and scholarships Hon. Naana Eyiah has given to tertiary students in Gomoa Central. This is what we call a good leader who renders selfless services to the people. No wonder, Naana Eyiah is a household name in every Community in the Gomoa Central Constituency. She is really the people's choice"

Flanked by Gomoa Central NPP Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Omar Adam and his Executives, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo lauded Hon Naana Eyiah for spearheading the development of the Gomoa Central District.