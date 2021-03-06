ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.03.2021 Health

We’re ready for medical waste after vaccination—Zoompak assures

We’re ready for medical waste after vaccination—Zoompak assures
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Head of Medical Waste Department at Zoompak Ghana Limited, a subsidiary company of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Engineer Senam Tengey, has indicated that his outfit was ready to handle medical wastes that would be generated from the ongoing nationwide vaccination exercise.

In this regard, he has appealed for support to enable his company to treat medical waste that would be generated from the ongoing vaccination.

According to him, this would complement his company’s efforts in handling waste materials that would be generated from the current phase of the nationwide vaccination exercise as well as the subsequent phases.

Ing. Tengey made this observation on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Zoompak Medical Waste Treatment Facility at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region where he expressed his company's readiness to segregate, collect, treat and properly dispose of waste materials that from the vaccination exercise.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of a media tour at the treatment site and some selected vaccination centres in the Greater Accra Region Ing. Tengey disclosed that Zoompak Ghana Limited has the capacity to handle medical waste that would be generated during the vaccination.

He further revealed that the company is installing waste treatment plants in all the sixteen regions of the country, hence would have the capacity to handle the medical wastes that would be generated in the course of the vaccination exercise.

He noted that each regional installation has an autoclave supported by a steam boiler which produces steam to kill all germs and microorganisms in medical waste after which the substance is transferred to a shredder which grinds the sterilized substance for safe dumping at the company's designated dump site without any fear of infection.

As part of the process, he revealed that Zoompak Ghana Limited which is in partnership with a Turkish investor, Campak Group of Turkey, has distributed a total of 3500 bins across the country to aid the segregation of waste.

He said every vaccination centre would be provided with three different bins of which; one would contain the rapper of syringes and other general waste, another one with a label of medical waste would take the cotton used to soak blood after the injection and sharps containers which would store the used syringes.

The medical waste would then be picked by specially designed trucks of different capacities to the medical waste treatment centre at Teshie, which is within the Greater Accra Region.

Engineer Tengey was accompanied by the Senior Health Tutor, Accra School of Hygiene, Korle Bu, Kwabena Owusu Amoah, Public Health Nurses' School, Michael Narh and the Senior Medical Waste Tutor, Michael Affordofe, during the first phase of the vaccination.

36202171402-qulxocb543-whatsapp-image-2021-03-04-at-8.55.53-am.jpeg

36202171402-m5htk8v331-whatsapp-image-2021-03-04-at-8.55.52-am-1.jpeg

36202171403-qvmxpcb553-whatsapp-image-2021-03-04-at-8.55.50-am.jpeg

36202171403-vbrduhgtsn-whatsapp-image-2021-03-04-at-8.55.49-am.jpeg

36202171404-1h830n4aau-whatsapp-image-2021-03-04-at-8.55.48-am.jpeg

36202171405-k5grj7u3h1-whatsapp-image-2021-03-04-at-8.55.47-am.jpeg

36202171406-ptkwn0a442-whatsapp-image-2021-03-04-at-8.55.46-am-1.jpeg

36202171406-vaqdthfssn-whatsapp-image-2021-03-04-at-8.55.46-am.jpeg

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
2-3 million vaccines coming by May 2021 – Okoe Boye
05.03.2021 | Health
Ablekuma North MCE takes covid-19 jab as vaccination exercise begins
05.03.2021 | Health
A/R: About 10,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 – Health officials
05.03.2021 | Health
Special clinics to be dedicated to pregnant teenagers — Doctor
05.03.2021 | Health
COVID-19 Vaccine is our salvation — UGMC CEO
05.03.2021 | Health
Stop spreading fear and panic about COVID-19 vaccination — Adaklu DCE
05.03.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Over 30,000 vaccinated so far – GHS
05.03.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Death toll rises to 629, cases fall to 5,145
05.03.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccination turnout impressive - Dr Amponsa-Achiano
05.03.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Suspend Sammy Gyamfi if he fails to apologize to Speaker, Ha...
11 hours ago

Shame on you for abandoning post for 3 hours to go drink tea...
11 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line